Leola restaurants you'll love

Go
Leola restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Leola

Leola's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Scroll right

Must-try Leola restaurants

Banner pic

 

Jimmie's Thing

262 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Passyunk Ave$12.95
Hot Soppressata, Hot Coppa, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers and Jimmie’s Sauce: A killer sauce with oil, vinegar, garlic, onion, oregano, basil, salt & pepper....it may not change your life but it will change your Hoagie game forever!
Manayunk$11.95
Turkey, Hot Coppa, Hot Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions and Creamy Italian Sauce: Some Hoagies need that creaminess but you still want a punch of the Italian herbs and vinegar.
9th Street$12.95
Hot Soppressata, Hot Coppa, Hot Cappocolla, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions and Roasted Long Hot Sauce: Jimmie's Sauce for people who like a little kick!
More about Jimmie's Thing
Funck's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

365 W Main St, Leola

Avg 4.1 (1271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
Norwegian Salmon Fillet, Bourbon Soaked Cedar Plank, Citrus Herb Butter, two sides
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Diced Peppers & Tomatoes in a Flour Tortilla; Served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Turkey Pretzel Melt$15.00
Bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato,
Pesto mayo, philly pretzel roll
More about Funck's Restaurant
Leola Pizza Place image

PIZZA

Leola Pizza Place

23 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
XL Cheese$14.99
Sm Turkey$8.50
20 oz Bottle$2.25
More about Leola Pizza Place
Restaurant banner

 

Gracie's On West Main

264 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Triple Bacon B .L .T$13.95
Toasted sourdough, over a half pound
of double smoked, Irish & caramelized bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese$11.95
Bacon jam-sweet, savory, sticky, gooey, spicy, & smokey bacon deliciousness, melted cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough
Monte Cristo$11.95
Signature French Toast stuffed with canadian bacon, caramelized bacon, and two eggs
More about Gracie's On West Main
Map

More near Leola to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston