Leola restaurants you'll love

More about Jimmie's Thing
Jimmie's Thing
262 W Main St, Leola
Passyunk Ave
Passyunk Ave
|$12.95
Hot Soppressata, Hot Coppa, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers and Jimmie’s Sauce: A killer sauce with oil, vinegar, garlic, onion, oregano, basil, salt & pepper....it may not change your life but it will change your Hoagie game forever!
Manayunk
|$11.95
Turkey, Hot Coppa, Hot Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions and Creamy Italian Sauce: Some Hoagies need that creaminess but you still want a punch of the Italian herbs and vinegar.
9th Street
|$12.95
Hot Soppressata, Hot Coppa, Hot Cappocolla, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Garlic, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions and Roasted Long Hot Sauce: Jimmie's Sauce for people who like a little kick!
More about Funck's Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant
365 W Main St, Leola
Cedar Plank Salmon
Cedar Plank Salmon
|$24.00
Norwegian Salmon Fillet, Bourbon Soaked Cedar Plank, Citrus Herb Butter, two sides
Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Diced Peppers & Tomatoes in a Flour Tortilla; Served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Turkey Pretzel Melt
|$15.00
Bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato,
Pesto mayo, philly pretzel roll
More about Leola Pizza Place
PIZZA
Leola Pizza Place
23 W Main St, Leola
|Popular items
XL Cheese
|$14.99
Sm Turkey
|$8.50
20 oz Bottle
|$2.25
More about Gracie's On West Main
Gracie's On West Main
264 W Main St, Leola
|Popular items
Triple Bacon B .L .T
|$13.95
Toasted sourdough, over a half pound
of double smoked, Irish & caramelized bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese
|$11.95
Bacon jam-sweet, savory, sticky, gooey, spicy, & smokey bacon deliciousness, melted cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough
Monte Cristo
|$11.95
Signature French Toast stuffed with canadian bacon, caramelized bacon, and two eggs