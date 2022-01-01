Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Leola
/
Leola
/
Caesar Salad
Leola restaurants that serve caesar salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant - Leola
365 W Main St, Leola
Avg 4.1
(1271 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$5.00
More about Funck's Restaurant - Leola
PIZZA
Leola Pizza Place
23 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$8.99
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$11.99
More about Leola Pizza Place
Browse other tasty dishes in Leola
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Bisque
Boneless Wings
French Fries
Quesadillas
Cobb Salad
Tacos
More near Leola to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston