Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Leola

Go
Leola restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Leola
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Leola restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant - Leola

365 W Main St, Leola

Avg 4.1 (1271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
More about Funck's Restaurant - Leola
Restaurant banner

 

Gracie's On West Main

264 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Gracie's On West Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Leola

Bisque

Tossed Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Leola to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston