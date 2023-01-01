Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Leola
/
Leola
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Leola restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant - Leola
365 W Main St, Leola
Avg 4.1
(1271 reviews)
Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
$9.00
More about Funck's Restaurant - Leola
Gracie's On West Main
264 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Salted Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about Gracie's On West Main
