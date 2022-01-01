Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
Leola
/
Leola
/
Cobb Salad
Leola restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA
Leola Pizza Place
23 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Chicken Cobb Salad
$10.99
More about Leola Pizza Place
Gracie's On West Main
264 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$15.70
Spring greens, grilled marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, bacon lardons, hard-boiled egg, avocado, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and croutons
More about Gracie's On West Main
Browse other tasty dishes in Leola
Cheeseburgers
Chili
Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Boneless Wings
Tossed Salad
Chicken Salad
Waffles
More near Leola to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston