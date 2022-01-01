Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Leola

Go
Leola restaurants
Toast

Leola restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

365 W Main St, Leola

Avg 4.1 (1271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$8.00
More about Funck's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Gracie's On West Main

264 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.09
More about Gracie's On West Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Leola

Chicken Salad

Bisque

Waffles

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Tossed Salad

Map

More near Leola to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston