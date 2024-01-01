Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak salad in
Leola
/
Leola
/
Steak Salad
Leola restaurants that serve steak salad
PIZZA
Leola Pizza Place
23 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Steak Salad
$11.99
More about Leola Pizza Place
Gracie's On West Main
264 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Steak Salad
$18.32
spring greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, croutons, sharp cheddar & smoked gouda topped with pan seared and seasoned USDA choice steak
More about Gracie's On West Main
Browse other tasty dishes in Leola
Boneless Wings
Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Tacos
Quesadillas
Bisque
More near Leola to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(133 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(133 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1189 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston