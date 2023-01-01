Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Leominster

Leominster restaurants
Leominster restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

New York Fried Chicken & Grill image

 

New York Fried Chicken and Grill

23 Pleasant St, Leominster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
18. Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Comes with mayo , lettuce tomato
More about New York Fried Chicken and Grill
Banner pic

 

Roots Market + Juice Bar

100 Crawford Street, Leominster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
roots made pasture raised chicken salad with pecans + grapes. local lettuce. organic tomatoes. organic cucumbers. vegan mayo (soy free). on your choice of sourdough or gf bread
GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$14.00
pasture raised chicken. dairy + nut free basil pesto aioli. tomatoes. roasted red peppers local mixed greens. provolone cheese. local sourdough or gluten free bread!
More about Roots Market + Juice Bar

