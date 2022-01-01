Leominster Sportsmens Association
Private bar for members of the LSA and their friends.
1455 Elm St
Location
Leominster MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
We believe good food starts with great ingredients. We believe serving great food is a labor of love; an expression to be shared with family and friends. With this belief, passion, and determination, Sauce embarks on a mission to cater to the local community with scrumptious meals, great service, and one-of-a-kind Sauces.