Leonardo's Pizzeria

Currently offering Curbside Pickup Only.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

16505 SE 1st Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1500 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pounder$22.00
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, hickory bacon, Italian sausage, and beef.
2 liter$3.00
Small Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Small Combo Grande$22.00
Salami, Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, and fresh roma tomatoes.
Small Sicilian$19.00
Marinated artichoke hearts, Canadian-style bacon, black olives, and red peppers.
24oz Fountain Drink$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16505 SE 1st Street

Vancouver WA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
