Go
Toast

Leonardo's Trattoria & Pizzeria

Leonardo’s Trattoria & Pizzeria offers the finest authentic Sicilian dining experience. Enjoy a warm, friendly atmosphere, top-notch service and delicious meals prepared by Chef Leonardo Giarraputo. Lunch, Dinner & To Go Ordering available Tues-Sat!

2625 Florida St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quattro Stagioni Pizza$14.00
Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni & Kalamata Olives
Cheese Pizza$11.00
See full menu

Location

2625 Florida St.

Mandeville LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liz's Where Y'at Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grapeful Ape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Old Rail Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pyre BBQ

No reviews yet

Pyre BBQ is a Neighborhood BBQ restaurant smoking fresh meats daily, serving smash burgers, all beef brisket hotdogs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston