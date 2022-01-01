Leonardtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Leonardtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Leonardtown

The Rex image

GRILL

The Rex

22695 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southside Phily$14.00
Fenwick Ruben$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
More about The Rex
Olde Town Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Olde Town Pub

22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 Wings$25.30
Our ever popular Olde Town Pub wings tossed in any of our 14 delicious wing sauces
Traditional Cheese Pizza$13.20
Our classic cheese pizza with red sauce and mozzarella.
Steak and Cheese Please$14.30
Prime steak grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms all topped with provolone cheese, served on a sub roll.
More about Olde Town Pub
Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar image

 

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar

41658 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.25
Avocado, onion, and balsamic drizzle on a toasted hearty 9-grain bread.
Drip Coffee$2.36
Fresh, drip brewed locally sourced coffee from Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company. Rotating selections available!
BLT$13.00
Our spin on a classic BLT. Bacon, greens, tomato, spicy chipotle mayo, roasted red peppers, and provolone on toasted sourdough bread.
More about Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar image

 

Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar

22680 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.6 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scallops$30.00
Creme Brulee$10.00
Crab Cakes$38.00
More about Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
The Slice House II image

 

The Slice House II

22745 Washington Street, Leonardtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Slice House II
Map

More near Leonardtown to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston