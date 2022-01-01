Chicken sandwiches in Leonardtown
Leonardtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Olde Town Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Olde Town Pub
22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.30
A grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings and sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich, Wing Style
|$14.30
A fried chicken breast with your choice of toppings and sauce.
More about Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar
Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar
41658 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown
|Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Pesto mayo chicken salad with mozzarella, tomato, greens on toasted sourdough bread
|Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Chipotle mayo chicken salad, tomato and greens on toasted sourdough bread