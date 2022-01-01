Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Leonardtown
/
Leonardtown
/
Chicken Tenders
Leonardtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
FRENCH FRIES
Olde Town Pub
22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown
Avg 4
(66 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$14.30
9 oz of all-natural breast meat strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Olde Town Pub
GRILL
The Rex
22695 Washington St, Leonardtown
Avg 4.2
(519 reviews)
Adult chicken tender basket
$12.00
More about The Rex
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
