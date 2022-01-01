Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Leonardtown

Go
Leonardtown restaurants
Toast

Leonardtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders image

FRENCH FRIES

Olde Town Pub

22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.30
9 oz of all-natural breast meat strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Olde Town Pub
The Rex image

GRILL

The Rex

22695 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Adult chicken tender basket$12.00
More about The Rex

Browse other tasty dishes in Leonardtown

Greek Salad

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Leonardtown to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston