Pies in
Leonardtown
/
Leonardtown
/
Pies
Leonardtown restaurants that serve pies
FRENCH FRIES
Olde Town Pub
22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown
Avg 4
(66 reviews)
Irish Bash Pie
$7.00
chocolate crust, cream cheese, irish cream, even more chocolate
More about Olde Town Pub
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
22680 Washington St, Leonardtown
Avg 4.6
(616 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$10.00
More about Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
Nachos
Greek Salad
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Cobb Salad
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Waldorf
No reviews yet
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Solomons
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Brandywine
No reviews yet
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Lusby
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
North Beach
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
