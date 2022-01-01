Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Leonardtown

Leonardtown restaurants
Leonardtown restaurants that serve pies

Olde Town Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Olde Town Pub

22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Bash Pie$7.00
chocolate crust, cream cheese, irish cream, even more chocolate
More about Olde Town Pub
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar image

 

Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar

22680 Washington St, Leonardtown

Avg 4.6 (616 reviews)
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar

