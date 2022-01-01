Go
Toast

Leones Gourmet Market

Great Food at Fair Prices. We treat Customers like Friends and Friends like Family!

1979 Placid Lakes Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1979 Placid Lakes Blvd

Lake Placid FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Placid Lakes Country Club Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Morty & Edna’s

No reviews yet

Welcome to Morty & Edna's, the place where great cooking and a fantastic vibe meet. Our food is made from scratch daily & delicious. Come say hello!

Good Vibes Juice & Smoothie

No reviews yet

Eat Vibrantly, Live Vibrantly!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston