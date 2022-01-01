Go
Leon's Garage

Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time!
Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun.
Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

326 East 5th St. • $$

Popular Items

BBQ Chop Salad$12.99
Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
French Fries$3.00
Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.
Side Of Chips$1.50
Slow Smoked Brisket$14.99
Angus Beef Brisket hand rubbed with Rick's secret seasoning and hardwood smoked for 13 hours.
Rick’s Pulled Pork$12.99
Our signature, deep smoked pork, full of juice and flavor, piled high on a brioche bun.
Grilled Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
Full House Salad$8.99
Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
XL Buckeye Bites$14.99
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

326 East 5th St.

Marysville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Leon's Garage 2
