Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time!
Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun.
Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

326 East 5th St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1124 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$7.99
12 Wings$16.99
Hand seasoned and slow smoked jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Brisket Tacos$11.99
3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub
Grilled Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
1/2 Pound Boneless$8.99
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Full Pound Boneless$13.99
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
XL Buckeye Bites$14.99
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
Home Style Ranch$0.59
French Fries$3.00
Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.
B.Y.O. Garage Burger$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

326 East 5th St.

Marysville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
