Leon's Garage
Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time!
Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun.
Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
326 East 5th St. • $$
326 East 5th St.
Marysville OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
