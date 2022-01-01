Go
Toast

Leon's Garage 2

Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time!
Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun.
Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

326 E 5th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Pound Boneless$9.99
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Rick’s Pulled Pork$12.99
Our signature, deep smoked pork, full of juice and flavor, piled high on a brioche bun.
French Fries$3.00
Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.
Cheese Curds$7.99
12 Wings$16.99
Hand seasoned and slow smoked jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Home Style Ranch$0.75
XL Buckeye Bites$14.99
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
Lg Buckeye Bite$8.99
Full Pound Boneless$16.99
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Brisket Tacos$12.99
3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub
See full menu

Location

326 E 5th Street

Marysville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

House of Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Leon's Garage

No reviews yet

Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time!
Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun.
Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

The Coffee Hall and Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton

No reviews yet

Mobile Food Truck

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston