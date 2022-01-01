Go
Toast

Leo's on the Alley

Come in and enjoy!

25 Chittenden Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (72 reviews)

Location

25 Chittenden Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

No reviews yet

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

Roots Natural Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come enjoy one of our 10 signature salad and grain bowls! Make it your own with any substitutions you like. OR build your own bowl of bases, ingredients, dressings and a grill item.

Mandrake Rooftop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midway On High

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston