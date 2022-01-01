Go
Toast

Leo's Ristorante- Worcester

Come on in and enjoy!

11 Leo Turo Way

No reviews yet

Location

11 Leo Turo Way

Worcester MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pixels & Pints

No reviews yet

Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.

Parkway Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wormtown Brewstillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston