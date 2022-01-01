Go
Modern European Restaurant

FRENCH FRIES

1510 16th St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)

Popular Items

Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens Salad, Pickled Fennel, Dijon Vinaigrette
Foie Gras Mousse$18.00
Foie Gras Mousse, Citrus, Aged Balsamic, Toast Points
French Onion Soup$13.00
French Onion Soup, Cave-Aged Cheese, Croutons
Sauteed Mushrooms, Herbs$7.00
Sauteed Mushrooms, Herbs
P.E.I Mussels$22.00
P.E.I Mussels, White Wine Cream, Parisian Herbs, Grilled Bread
Onion-Crusted Short Rib$37.00
Onion-Crusted Short Rib, Pommes Gruyere, Thyme Crunch, Pickled Pearls
Truffle Fries, Banyuls Aioli$7.00
Truffle Fries, Banyuls Aioli
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes$7.00
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
Family Meal for Two$77.00
This meal for two guests includes an order of Caesar Salad, Wagyu Short Rib, Cheese Plate (3 pc, chef's choice) and a Paris-Brest. Items are meant to share between two guests.
Takeout Restaurant Week$45.00
LeRoux is participating in Denver's first Fall Restaurant Week! This $45 per person special includes 1 appetizer, 1 entree & 1 dessert per person. The special menu will run from November 13-21st. During this time, the restaurant week menu will be our only offered menu. Please call the restaurant with any questions or allergy requests.
Location

1510 16th St

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
