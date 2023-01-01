Leroy restaurants you'll love
More about Mr. Pibs Restaurant
Mr. Pibs Restaurant
3780 N Mackinaw Trail, LeRoy
|Popular items
|Full Pound of Wings
|$12.99
Bone-in or Boneless. Hot, Sriracha Ranch, BBQ, Asian Ginger, or Garlic Parmesan
|Battered Fish Dinner
|$11.99
Your choice of wet or dry battered whitefish.
|12" Supreme
|$14.99
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
More about Travlers Bar & Grill
Travlers Bar & Grill
4699 Mackinaw Trail, Leroy