Les Petites Canailles - 1215 Spring Street
Open today 5:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
1215 Spring Street, Paso Robles CA 93446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thomas Hill Organics - Downtown Paso Robles
No Reviews
1313 Park Street Pasa Robles, CA 93446
View restaurant