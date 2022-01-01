Go
Toast

LesbiVeggies

Plant Based, Gluten Free Urban Café!

112 W Merchant St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Cauliflower Sandwich$13.00
Cajun fried cauliflower, sweet heat glaze, blackened ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet potato wedge fries
Eggplant Parmesan$14.00
Crispy thin cut eggplant, house made marinara, GF spaghetti, fresh parsley, parmesan
BBQ Cauliflower Wings$11.00
smoky barbecue sauce, scallions, housemade ranch
Smoked Maple Dijon Brussels$9.00
Crispy shallots, maple dijon glaze
Birria Tacos$14.00
Pan seared tacos, stewed jackfruit, mozzarella, authentic consommé dipping sauce, cilantro lime rice
Coconut Curry Noodles$13.00
Rice noodles, stir fried scallions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, tofu, coconut curry sauce
Chipotle Lime Cauliflower Wings$11.00
Fresh lime, house made ranch
Potato leek$6.00
Potatoes, leeks, celery, vegetable bouillon, spinach, red pepper flakes, scallions
Blackened Cajun Cauliflower Sandwich$13.00
Cajun fried cauliflower, sweet heat glaze, blackened ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet potato wedge fries
Vegan Hungry Man$13.00
Tofu scramble, roasted garlic potatoes, classic pancakes, grade A maple syrup
See full menu

Location

112 W Merchant St

Audubon NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoke BBQ

No reviews yet

Southern style BBQ paired with traditional sides.

Burgertime NJ

No reviews yet

Putting the fun between the bun.

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Genova Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston