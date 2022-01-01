Go
Leslie Coffee Co.

Serving the Wichita community good coffee & food since 2018.

930 W Douglas • $$

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Milk and espresso served cold with ice.
Rotating Single Origin
Coffee changes daily from our roster of coffees from Gimme! Coffee, Onyx Coffee Lab, Mother Tongue Coffee, Sweet Bloom, and Messenger. Call the shop for today's single origin.
Americano
Double shot of espresso poured over hot water
Flavored Latte
Espresso, house-made syrup, and micro-foamed milk
Avocado & Pickled Mustard Seed Toast$7.00
Balsamic pickled mustard seeds, aleppo pepper, sea salt on Crust & Crumb’s sourdough.
Cold Brew
Cold brew, steeped overnight
Iced Flavored Latte
Espresso, housemade syrup and milk served over ice.
Latte
Espresso combined with micro-foamed milk
Iced Americano
Water and a double shot of espresso served cold with ice.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Scrambled Phil's Farm egg and Brambly Ayr cheese from Elderslie Creamery on a house made biscuit. Topped with local salad greens.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

930 W Douglas

Wichita KS

Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
