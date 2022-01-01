Go
Less Than Greater Than

1208 Reviews

28 Main Street

Hudson, MA 01749

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$18.00
Nashville Style Spice Dip, Pickles, Toast, Buffalo Aioli
Dan Dan Noodles$18.00
Spiced slow roasted pork, szechuan tahini, bok choy stir fry, spiced peanuts
Luxxx Naz-T Togo$13.00
Gin, Aperitivo, Grapefruit, Lemon, Peche
Impossible Burger$17.00
Bourdain Togo$14.00
Japanese Whiskey, Honey Grappa, Cask Strength Rye, Punt E Mes, Cerasum
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

28 Main Street, Hudson MA 01749

The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

WE LIVE BY THE FIRE
12.12.12 we began a journey together with the community of hudson, massachusetts. an idea to open a small flatbread shop evolved into something we could only dream about. from a core group of individuals we've grown to a family that extends throughout the metrowest region.

Kith And Kin

we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.

Kith and Kin - Food Truck

*Please inform your server if you or someone in your party has an allergies*
*Consuming Raw or Undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness*

Welly's Hudson

Est. April, 2020.

