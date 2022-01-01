Less Than Greater Than
Closed today
1208 Reviews
$$
28 Main Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
28 Main Street, Hudson MA 01749
Nearby restaurants
The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
WE LIVE BY THE FIRE
12.12.12 we began a journey together with the community of hudson, massachusetts. an idea to open a small flatbread shop evolved into something we could only dream about. from a core group of individuals we've grown to a family that extends throughout the metrowest region.
Kith And Kin
we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.
Kith and Kin - Food Truck
*Please inform your server if you or someone in your party has an allergies*
*Consuming Raw or Undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness*
Welly's Hudson
Est. April, 2020.