Go
Toast

Lester's

Barbecue & NY-style deli fare head up a comfort-food menu at this contemporary sports bar & eatery.

9906 Clayton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped Chef Salad$13.95
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, house-smoked turkey, house-smoked ham, bacon, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg and cucumber tossed in your choice of dressing topped with seasoned croutons, cheddar and provolone cheese
Fries$3.95
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Matzo Ball Soup$10.95
Poached chicken with a matzo ball in a chicken broth with vegetables and noodles.
Chicken Tenders$8.95
Breaded tenders served with ranch dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
Pretzels$8.95
Three Bavarian pretzels served with cheese sauce and whole grain mustard.
BBQ Salad$13.95
Your choice of smoked beef brisket, turkey or smoked chicken on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, julienne bell peppers, black beans and spicy pecans with your choice of dressing and topped with onion rings
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Reuben the Great$14.95
Your choice of traditional corned beef, pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
See full menu

Location

9906 Clayton Road

Ladue MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gourmet To Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butchery

No reviews yet

Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.

Truffles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Truffles is a small family owned restaurant, that has been in Ladue neighborhood since 1999. We offer business casual yet vibrant and upbeat family friendly atmosphere. Our menu is based. but not limited to, French and Modern American Cuisine. Truffles also features a retail store next door, called Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, which offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston