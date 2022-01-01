LeStourgeon Seafood Company

Blue Bonnet Cafe

Since 1929, Blue Bonnet Cafe has been the place to see your neighbor or friends, catch up on what is happening around town, or stop when you're just passing through.

Good food and friendly greetings are what we're all about. In fact, they've made us world famous.

Our menu has something for everyone, from salads and sandwiches to chicken-fried steak and pot roast. We also serve breakfast all day and make our soups from scratch every day. Stop in and enjoy all your favorites. Oh, and don't forget to save room for a piece of one of our legendary pies!

