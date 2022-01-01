Go
Toast

LeStourgeon Seafood Company

Come on in and enjoy!

4320 FM 2147

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$12.00
Shrimp,Fish or Oyster Po'Boy
Fried Catfish
Cheeseburger$13.00
Avocado Salad$12.00
Two Fish Tacos$13.00
Red Fish$27.00
Large Loaded Baked Potato$7.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Popcorn Shrimp (Kids)$5.00
See full menu

Location

4320 FM 2147

Cottonwood Shores TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Castle Rock Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hiccups Sports Bar And Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bay View Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Bonnet Cafe

No reviews yet

Since 1929, Blue Bonnet Cafe has been the place to see your neighbor or friends, catch up on what is happening around town, or stop when you're just passing through.
Good food and friendly greetings are what we're all about. In fact, they've made us world famous.
Our menu has something for everyone, from salads and sandwiches to chicken-fried steak and pot roast. We also serve breakfast all day and make our soups from scratch every day. Stop in and enjoy all your favorites. Oh, and don't forget to save room for a piece of one of our legendary pies!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston