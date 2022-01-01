Go
Let It Brie

117 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Mothers Day Board Building$75.00
We invite you to come learn to build a board with us. You will be provided with a house bamboo wooden board, all the delicious items as well as unlimited white sangrias (during class only & 21+) and some brunch style bites to enjoy while learning. Our tables can accommodate up to 4 people so participants will be paired up with others to fill each table. Only registered guests are allowed during the class. All participants will receive 20% off cheese & retail items after class. Tables will be cleared immediately after class to begin getting ready for our regular shop opening. Boards can be wrapped and served the following day for Mother's Day if you would like to give as a gift. This event is non-refundable however you are welcome to send someone in your place should your plans change. You will receive an email reminder 48 hours prior to the event. If you would like to sit with someone who purchased their ticket separately, please email amy@letitbrie.com
117 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

It's not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest 'Scratch Made Chix Tenders' in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon's Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

Mr. Fries Man Fullerton

Pour Company

Monkey Business Cafe - Food Truck

Our lettuce is organically grown with our partnership with the Cal State Fullerton Arboretum and the UACRE Program to provide culinary, agriculture and nutrition to foster care youth. Monkey Business Cafe is a social enterprise of Hart Community Homes to provide workforce development services to foster care youth emancipating from the foster care system.

