Let It Brie

We invite you to come learn to build a board with us. You will be provided with a house bamboo wooden board, all the delicious items as well as unlimited white sangrias (during class only & 21+) and some brunch style bites to enjoy while learning. Our tables can accommodate up to 4 people so participants will be paired up with others to fill each table. Only registered guests are allowed during the class. All participants will receive 20% off cheese & retail items after class. Tables will be cleared immediately after class to begin getting ready for our regular shop opening. Boards can be wrapped and served the following day for Mother's Day if you would like to give as a gift. This event is non-refundable however you are welcome to send someone in your place should your plans change. You will receive an email reminder 48 hours prior to the event. If you would like to sit with someone who purchased their ticket separately, please email amy@letitbrie.com

