Go
Toast

Let It Fly

Let It Fly is a place of entertainment and sports fun. Our amazing atmosphere consists of 80+ TVs, 20+ beers on tap, and a full bar. Our patio includes another full bar, outdoor yard games, and an immense space of seating.
Come in and Let It Fly!

5001 S WESTERN AVE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5001 S WESTERN AVE

Sioux Falls SD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Daily Clean Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Local, organic and clean eats.

Chef Ellen

No reviews yet

Grab and Go meals for individuals and families. Whole foods, cooked from scratch, and always diet and allergy friendly!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0328

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston