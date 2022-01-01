Letchworth Coffee Company
Serving the best coffee in Western New York! From a perfect latte to a berry smoothie, we have something to satisfy your taste buds!
22 North Main Street
Popular Items
Location
22 North Main Street
Castile NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Charcoal Corral
Come in and enjoy!
Amber Lantern Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Silverlake Family Restaurant
Silverlake Family Restaurant is casual dining with an extensive menu, daily specials, home made soups, and a salad bar! We open for our all day breakfast at 8am and close at 8pm and 9pm on Fridays!
High Banks Tavern
High Banks Tavern is a neighborhood restaurant & bar focusing on great food & beverage, entertainment, atmosphere and outstanding service.