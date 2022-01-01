Go
Toast

Letchworth Coffee Company

Serving the best coffee in Western New York! From a perfect latte to a berry smoothie, we have something to satisfy your taste buds!

22 North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Tea$2.09
Cold Brew$2.09
The Golden Frappe$3.89
A caramel frappe combined with golden Oreos, and caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream, and crushed Oreos, you can't go wrong!
Raspberry White Mocha$3.89
A white chocolate mocha, combined with raspberry flavoring, topped with a delicious froth.
Cappuccino$3.29
Iced Latte$3.89
Caramel Frappe$3.89
Butter Pecan Shaken Espresso$3.89
Ice, Espresso, Butter Pecan Flavor, and Milk all shaken together, to create a savory drink, leaving you wanting every sip.
S’mores Frappe$3.89
A vanilla frappe with toasted marshmallow flavoring and graham crackers, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and graham cracker crumbs.
Iced Coffee$2.09

Location

22 North Main Street

Castile NY

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charcoal Corral

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amber Lantern Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Silverlake Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Silverlake Family Restaurant is casual dining with an extensive menu, daily specials, home made soups, and a salad bar! We open for our all day breakfast at 8am and close at 8pm and 9pm on Fridays!

High Banks Tavern

No reviews yet

High Banks Tavern is a neighborhood restaurant & bar focusing on great food & beverage, entertainment, atmosphere and outstanding service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston