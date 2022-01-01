Lets Do Lunch Catering

SOHA Bar and Grill

so•ha (sō hā) n.

1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton

Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with

an insane draftft beer selection and an outside

the box American menu. 3. The room

is decorated with a plethora of large flat

screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with

a fireplace in the center of the dining room

which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra

seating and communal fun times.

