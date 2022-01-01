Go
Toast

Lets Do Lunch Catering

Come in and enjoy!

5381 Arsenal St • $

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)

Popular Items

Bourbon Glazed Steak and Chicken Skewers (Min 10 People)$16.00
Caprese Chicken (Min 10 People)$11.75
Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned and topped with
Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Cherry Tomatoes.
Cookies & Brownies (per person)$2.25
Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)$10.75
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
Dessert Variety Tray (per person)$3.50
Dessert Bars, Carrot Cake, Cookies & Brownies
Slider Bar (Min 10 People)$10.75
Burgers, Crispy, Grilled Chicken served with all the condiments so you can dress it just the way you like
Classic Appetizer Bar (Min 15 People)$12.50
Boneless Chicken Wings (Buffalo & Sweet Chili)
Toasted Ravioli with Marinara Sauce
Fresh Fruit Tray with Cheese Cake Dip
Vegetable Tray
Cocktail Sandwiches with Condiments on the Side
Cookies$1.50
Turkey Club$11.75
Variety Tray$3.75
Dessert Bars, Carrot Cake, Iced Brownies
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet

Location

5381 Arsenal St

St. Louis MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SOHA Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

so•ha (sō hā) n.
1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton
Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with
an insane draftft beer selection and an outside
the box American menu. 3. The room
is decorated with a plethora of large flat
screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with
a fireplace in the center of the dining room
which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra
seating and communal fun times.

58HUNDRED

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chris' Pancake & Dining

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Taco Circus

No reviews yet

Austin Texas style Tex-Mex in Saint Louis Missouri

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston