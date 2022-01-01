Go
Let's Taco

Authentic Mexican Tacos!

1066 Rockville Pike

Popular Items

Al Pastor (Rotisserie Pork) Taco$3.75
Thinly sliced rotisserie marinated pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, avocado crema. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Tinga de Pollo (Chicken) Taco$3.50
Shredded chicken braised with chipotle and tomatoes, served with avocado crema, pickled onion, cilantro. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Mar y Tierra Fries (Surf and Turf)$12.00
Grilled shrimp, marinated steak, fries, cheese, chipotle crema, guacamole.
Asada (Steak) Taco$3.95
Flame-grilled marinated Angus steak, onions, cilantro, salsa roja, avocado crema. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Birria Taco$3.75
1 Braised beef, onion, cilantro, salsa taqueria. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
3 TACOS TUESDAY COMBO$9.99
Choose any 3 tacos or a Taco Platter for $9.99
Pescado (Fish) Taco$3.75
Flour tortilla, battered fish, chile crema, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Carne Asada Fries$11.00
Grilled marinated steak, fries, cheese, chile crema, guacamole.
Camarón (Shrimp) Taco$3.75
Spicy grilled shrimp, cheese, chile crema, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Quesabirria Taco$3.95
Braised beef, cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa taqueria. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
1066 Rockville Pike

Rockville MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
