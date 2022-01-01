Let's Taco Bout It

Chai Peking

Chai Peking is a Glatt Kosher Chinese restaurant certified by the AKC, located inside the Kroger in Toco Hills.

To provide you the highest quality, all of our menu items are made fresh to order. Orders take an average of 15 minutes to prepare. Ordering in advance is not required but is highly encouraged.

We never use any MSG, dairy products, pork, or fish.

All of our bread products are proudly Pas Yisroel.

EVERYTHING on our menu is 6-hour meat except steamed rice.

UPON REQUEST, many of our dishes can be made without gluten, sugar, soy, or nuts.

Hot and spicy items are denoted with a * but upon request, most dishes can be made more or less spicy.

Most entrees come with a side of steamed rice, or plain fried rice on request for a small fee.

B’teyavon!

