Opened in 1988, Let's Do Lunch is a casual restaurant, located in downtown Decatur. Try our freshly baked bread, crisp salads, and homemade desserts. Local favorites include chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, cornbread salad, grape salad, broccoli salad, and strawberry pretzel salad. This is only a few of our most popular menu items. Make plans to join us for lunch!



SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

435 Holly St NE • $$