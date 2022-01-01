Go
Toast

Let's Do Lunch

Opened in 1988, Let's Do Lunch is a casual restaurant, located in downtown Decatur. Try our freshly baked bread, crisp salads, and homemade desserts. Local favorites include chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, cornbread salad, grape salad, broccoli salad, and strawberry pretzel salad. This is only a few of our most popular menu items. Make plans to join us for lunch!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

435 Holly St NE • $$

Avg 4.6 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Pretzel$3.10
One Scoop & Two Sides$9.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.35
Fruit Tea$2.35
Chip$1.10
One Scoop & One Side$8.25
Two Scoops & One Side$10.75
Bread Slice$0.55
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.35
Bag Lunch$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

435 Holly St NE

Decatur AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Krab Kingz Seafood - Decatur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Bob Gibson BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VFW Post 4190

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston