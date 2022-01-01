Go
Let’s Meat Steakhouse

625 Rivervale Road

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$49.00
10 oz
Gnocchi$26.00
Handmade Gnocchi, Marinara, Ricotta, Basil
 
Creamed Spinach$12.00
Creamy garlicky cheesy spinach
Mashed Potato$10.00
“Chicken Fried” Cauliflower$16.00
“Agrodolce” Vinaigrette, Pickled Raisins, Fried Capers
Caesar$15.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing topped with Grana Padano
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger$24.00
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Red Onion, Cheddar, Mustard-Mayonnaise, Fries
Fries$10.00
Fried Calamari$18.00
Marinara, Sliced Fried Cherry Peppers
Bread Pudding$13.00
Location

625 Rivervale Road

River Vale NJ

Sunday3:30 pm - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 12:00 pm
