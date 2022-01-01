Go
Lettuce Be Loco

Seriously Satisfying Salads, Soups, Warm Bowls + More!
Bringing you value in our salad and warm bowl options with big time flavor, real ingredients and your daily value of nutrients for a better, more joyful and healthier life.

208 Church Street Southeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Create Your Own$9.50
Go Loco! Includes 2 bases, 4 toppings, and a dressing.
Curry Cauliflower
Vegan/GF Curry Cauliflower Soup with a craveable kick!
Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe$13.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Julienned Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons (GF or Regular), Creamy Caesar Dressing
LoCo Cobb$13.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Avocado, Hard-boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon or Turkey Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cider Dressing. GF
The Omega$13.95
Arugula, Avocado, Grilled Salmon, Capers, Brussels Sprouts, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Parmesan, Hemp Hearts, Masala Crispy Chick Peas, Lemon Tahini Dressing.
GF
Mediterranean Bowl$12.50
Choice of Protein, Long Grain Brown or Seasoned Rice, Quinoa, Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Olive Medley, Feta Crumbles, Banana Peppers, Greek Feta Dressing.
The Austin$14.95
Country Pulled Pork, Chopped Romaine Lettuce,  Avocado, English Cucumber, Pinto Beans, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Red Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Tri-Colored Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing. GF
Falafel Bowl$12.50
Long Grain Brown or Seasoned Rice, Falafel Balls, Lentils, Tzatziki Sauce, Hummus, Roasted Broccoli Florets, Arugula, Feta Crumbles, Olive Medley, Capers, Lemon Tahini Dressing.
The Street Corn Salad$11.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Corn, Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions, Fruit Tajin, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese Crumbles, Jalapeno Peppers, Avocado Lime Dressing. GF
Sweets and Beets$11.95
Baby Kale, Roasted Diced Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Beets, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Pickled Red Onions, Cider Dressing. GF
See full menu

Location

208 Church Street Southeast

Leesburg VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

