Lettuce Head

2167 W 12th St

Popular Items

Lettuce go to Buffalo salad$9.99
Iceberg, Romaine,Celery, Carrots, Green Onion, Blue Cheese Crumble, Chicken, Ranch Dressing with Hot Sauce Drizzle
build your own grain$7.99
Leaf from the East salad$7.99
Romaine, Cabbage, Edamame, Green Onions, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Sunflower Seeds, Wonton Strips, Sesame Ginger Dressing.
American Steak and Fry salad$12.49
Iceberg, Cheddar Cheese, Hardboiled Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Steak, Baked Fries, and Ranch Dressing
Lettuce Cobb salad$9.99
Romaine, Iceberg, Chicken, Green Onions, Avocado, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
Lettuce go Southwest salad$10.49
Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Sweet Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Chicken, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, and a Lime Wedge
baked fries on the side$1.99
Caesar Romaine salad$9.99
Romaine, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Crushed Black Pepper, Croutons, Lemon Wedge, Chicken, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Lettuce go Greek salad$10.49
Romaine, Spinach, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Chick Peas, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Chicken, Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.
Lettuce Graze$6.79
Location

Erie PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
