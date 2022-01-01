Go
A map showing the location of Lettuce Indulge 2

Lettuce Indulge 2

Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

507 W.Main St

Denison, TX 75020

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Lunch * Pick 2$10.00
Steak & Eggs Skillet$15.00
Regular Smoothie Bowl$8.00
Black and Blu Toast$12.00
Avocado Caprese Toast$9.00
Rosemary Biscuits$3.00
Mini Smoothie Bowl$6.00
Quartered Chicken Skillet$15.00
Salmon House$11.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

507 W.Main St, Denison TX 75020

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Green Growler

No reviews yet

We are a Craft Beer Tap House in Denison Texas. We have 34 craft beer taps and over 50 craft beers in cans. Along with 20+ wines bay the glass and 50 wines by the bottle.

Sliders

No reviews yet

Check out our NEW fried chicken sliders!!!

Craft Pies Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Unforgettable pizza served fresh and fast!

Hobo Joe's - Denison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Lettuce Indulge 2

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston