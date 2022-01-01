Go
Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104

Popular Items

CHICKENS ENCHILADA SOUP$4.49
THAI WRAP$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
CAESAR$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
TEX MEX WRAP$7.95
Romaine, Sweet Corn, Poblano Peppers, Blue Cheese, Tortilla Strips and Steak in a Flour Tortilla with Blue Cheese Dressing
SOUTHWEST$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN$7.95
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Jalapenos, Croutons And Chicken With Buffalo Ranch Dressing
COBB$7.95
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Chicken with Ranch Dressing
GREEK$7.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese and Chicken with Greek Dressing
BOOM BOOM BANG WRAP$7.95
THAI$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Wontons, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken with Thai Peanut Dressing
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
