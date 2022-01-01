Letty's
Come in and enjoy!
807 S Main St
Popular Items
Location
807 S Main St
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.
Tacotarian
Come in and enjoy!
The Great Greek
Come in and enjoy!
SoulBelly
Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.