Popular Items

Burrito$13.00
Refried beans, rice, cheese with choice of: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Carne Asada / Grilled Chicken / Sauteed Vegetables / Rajas Con Queso. Add enchilada style 1
Ensenada Taco$5.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Guisado Taco$5.00
Choose from: Pork Mole / Chicken Tinga / Steak Ranchero / Beef Birria / Cochinita Pibil. Topped with crema, queso cotija, & marinated onions.
Pupusas (2)$8.00
Side of Salsa$0.25
Taquizas St Taco$3.50
Choose from: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / RajasconQueso.Toppedwithchoppedonions, cilantro,&lime. Add Melted Cheese / Guacamole / Avocado. .50
MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour, corn or chipotle masa tortilla filled with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, & sliced jalapeño. Add any protein or sautéed veggies
Birria Ramen$13.00
Doradito$4.00
Chorizo, refried beans, crema & queso cotija.
Chilangos$14.00
Location

807 S Main St

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
