Letty's
Whether it’s our yummy pimento cheese burger, our tasty Creole chicken or shrimp for dinner, our salmon cakes & egg scramble for brunch, or any of our scrumptious dishes — you’ll enjoy your meals in a friendly, comfortable setting.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
2121 Shamrock Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2121 Shamrock Dr
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
mattiesdiner
Come in and enjoy!
Summit Coffee Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Noda Bodega
Come in and enjoy!
Artisan's Palate
Come in and enjoy!