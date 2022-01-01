Go
Letty's

Whether it’s our yummy pimento cheese burger, our tasty Creole chicken or shrimp for dinner, our salmon cakes & egg scramble for brunch, or any of our scrumptious dishes — you’ll enjoy your meals in a friendly, comfortable setting.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

2121 Shamrock Dr • $$

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Pita$8.95
fresh pita bread with hummus topped with cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens, tomato, onions & banana peppers
Carolina Burger$12.95
6-ounce all beef burger patty with mustard and onions smothered with all beef chili & slaw on a brioche bun
Pimiento Cheese Fritters$6.95
Panko battered & fried served with Letty’s tomato jam
Honey Pecan Chicken$17.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
Homemade Chili
A cup or bowl of our homemade chili. Don't forget to add Pinto Bean, Onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese.
Country Fried Chicken$17.95
Traditional Southern favorite topped with our famous sausage gravy, served with mashed potatoes, plus your choice of one additional side
Fish & Chips$13.95
Three pieces of beer-battered cod, served with potato wedges and cole slaw with our homemade tartar sauce
Traditional Burger$10.95
6-ounce all-beef burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on a brioche bun
Broccoli Casserole$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2121 Shamrock Dr

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

