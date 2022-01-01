Leucadia Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1542 N. Coast Highway 101
Location
1542 N. Coast Highway 101
Encinitas CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kings and Convicts Leucadia
Come in and enjoy!
Nectarine Grove
Paleo Kitchen serving the classics made better for you. Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Organic and gluten-free, Nectarine Grove, is passionate about feeling good from the inside out. Support local. Made with love.
Corner Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Valentina
Eurobistro with adventurous wine list.