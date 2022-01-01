Go
Lev Kitchen

Fast casual concept bringing Malawach to the masses

222 E State Street

Popular Items

Truffled Mushroom$10.25
Sauteed Mushrooms, Hummus, Parsley, Scallion, Truffle Oil
Kennebec Fries$9.25
Urfa Aioli, Silan, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Chevré Cheese, Scallion, Cilantro
Merguez$14.75
Lamb Merguez Sausage, Smoky Celery Root Tahini Spread, Chevré Cheese, Cilantro, Parsley, Red Schug
Kennebec Fries$8.50
Urfa Aioli, Silan, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Chevré Cheese, Scallion, Cilantro
Za'atar Chicken$14.00
Za’atar Roasted Chicken, Kabocha Squash Puree, Urfa Aioli, Green Schug, Scallion, Parsley
Shakshuka Malawach$10.50
Shakshuka Spread, 7 Minute Egg, Feta Cheese, Spicy Greens, Parsley, Cilantro
Fatoush Salad$9.75
Apple, Radish, Beets, Mint, Scallion, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Malawach Croutons
Haloumi Malawach$10.00
Apple Saffron Jam, Seared Haloumi Cheese, Toasted Pistachios, Spicy Greens Mix
Mamalawach$10.00
Hummus, Feta Cheese, Grated Tomato, Roasted Onion, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Scallion
Za'atar Chicken$13.50
Za’atar Roasted Chicken, Kabocha Squash Puree, Urfa Aioli, Green Schug, Scallion, Parsley
222 E State Street

Ithaca NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
