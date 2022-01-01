Lev Kitchen
Fast casual concept bringing Malawach to the masses
222 E State Street
Popular Items
Location
222 E State Street
Ithaca NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Rook
Just like any great restaurant should, The Rook satisfies that itch, that craving for the perfect drink and the pleasure of comfort food. Our staff has worked tirelessly to pivot with the COVID19 pandemic, to become a chill dining and cocktail venue downtown plus some of the best takeout in Ithaca.
Hound and Mare
Egg sandwiches and fresh baked goods!
Bickering Twins
Everything on our menu is made from scratch. We don’t believe in pre-cooked or pre-made products.We make our guacamole and salsa fresh every day and we fry the chips and tostadas in-house. We make our own cheese (queso fresco), chorizo sausage, and churros. Our empanadas are individually stuffed and folded and fried to order. We pickle our own vegetables and make every sauce, marinade, and dressing right here in the restaurant. We don't cut corners. You'll taste the difference!
Collegetown Bagels
Bagels, Sandwiches, Pastries, Coffee, & more!