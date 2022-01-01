Go
Toast

La Strega

Come in and enjoy!

3555 S Town Center Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3555 S Town Center Dr

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harlo Steakhouse and Bar

No reviews yet

Classic American Steakhouse

PKWY Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston