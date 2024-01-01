Levain Bakery - Wainscott - Wainscott NY
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott NY 11975
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House - 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
No Reviews
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike Bridgehampton, NY 11932
View restaurant