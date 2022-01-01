Go
Toast

Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery

An elevated Mediterranean eatery offering fresh bowls, pitas, wraps and salads full of flavor.

1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel$2.50
Falafel (Wrap)$9.00
The best garbanzo beans, spices and fresh herbs are all blended and cooked to order for the most light, flavorful and moist falafel. (V)
Falafel (Pita)$9.00
The best garbanzo beans, spices and fresh herbs are all blended and cooked to order for the most light, flavorful and moist falafel. (V)
Harissa Chicken (Mild) (Wrap)$12.00
Marinate in red peppers and warm spices, then roasted to caramelized perfection in our 600 degree oven
Sweet Iced Tea$2.50
Chips$2.00
Fire Dancer$12.00
Pita, spicy harissa chicken, spicy baba, feta and pepper spread, red onions, chili spread, house-pickled jalapenos, spicy yogurt, zhugg, and berber seasoning.
Levantchos$5.00
Try our Mediterranean inspired take on the classic nacho platter. Pita, Protein, Veggies and Sauce
Falafel (Bowl)$9.00
The best garbanzo beans, spices and fresh herbs are all blended and cooked to order for the most light, flavorful and moist falafel. (V)
Coca-Cola$2.00
See full menu

Location

1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2

Columbus OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Royce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chile Verde Cafe

No reviews yet

For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Atlas Tavern

No reviews yet

Enjoy great tavern food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston