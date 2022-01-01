Levante Brewing
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
350 Mall Blvd
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia PA 19406
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
KOP Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
No Reviews
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397 King Of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant