Level Twentynine is a Nikkei cuisine based restaurant, thought to impact by the simplicity of its dishes combined with great flavor and colorful presentation. All combined in a elegant place full of creativity, dark colors and high contrast that is designed to stand out the food colors and flavors.
We now offer Italian Traditional Cuisine in addition to the Nikkei Cuisine

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$14.00
Shrimp Chaufa$26.00
Mar Y Tierra$42.00
French Fries$6.00

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

600 SW 145th Ter

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

