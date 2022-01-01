Leven Deli Co.
Denver's Neighborhood Deli Bakery & Wine Bar. Fresh baked bread. 12-day homemade pastrami. Old school flavors brightened and lighted by Mediterranean ingredients. Scratch kitchen, real cooking. Full bar. 50% off bottles of wine from 4 - 7 everyday.
SANDWICHES
123 West 12th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 West 12th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Ponti
Come in and enjoy!
Lazo Empanadas 16th Mall (Location 2)
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Gio
Come in and enjoy!
West of Surrender
Come in and enjoy!