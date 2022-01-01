Go
Leven Deli Co.

Denver's Neighborhood Deli Bakery & Wine Bar. Fresh baked bread. 12-day homemade pastrami. Old school flavors brightened and lighted by Mediterranean ingredients. Scratch kitchen, real cooking. Full bar. 50% off bottles of wine from 4 - 7 everyday.

SANDWICHES

123 West 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)

Popular Items

SMASHED CHICKPEA$13.00
Marinated chickpeas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, cabbage, radish, tahini yogurt, on sourdough flatbread. (vegetarian)
BREAKFAST BURRITO$6.00
crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, green chilis, swiss cheese, salsa verde. Add Peppers and Onions $1.50, add Pastrami $2
EIGHTEEN$15.00
Smoked turkey breast, Jarlsberg, slaw, russian dressing, on toasted rye.
ITALIAN$14.00
Ham, pepperoni, mortadella, arugula, muffuletta, onions, provolone, mayo, herb vinaigrette, on a baguette
EGG SANDWICH$6.00
soft roll, scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, arugula, special sauce. Add pastrami $4, Add Ham $3
GRILLED SOURDOUGH WILL BE USED WHEN SOFT ROLLS ARE NOT AVAILBLE
3 OZ DELI CASE SIDES
PASTRAMI REUBEN$17.00
12 day pastrami, Jarlsberg, pickled cabbage, russian dressing, on toasted rye.
HAM JAM$14.00
Thin shaved ham, extra aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, shredduce, herb mayo and mustard on a fresh French Roll
SMOKED TURKEY$14.00
Tapenade aioli, marinated peppers, provolone, shredduce and pickled Fresno chilis on fresh baked sourdough.
FOCACCIA & MOZZARELLA$14.00
fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato pesto and arugula on sea salt & rosemary focaccia
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
123 West 12th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
